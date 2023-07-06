PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s new secretary of education has decided that a South Dakota school administrator’s punishment should be more than a review panel recommended.

Secretary Joe Graves revoked the teaching certificate of Ryan Scott Bruns. He was superintendent of Langford School District in northeastern South Dakota.

A three-year suspension had been recommended by the South Dakota Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission.

The commission also had ordered that Bruns obtain an alcohol and drug assessment, complete an anger-management course, and obtain a psychological evaluation “to determine the severity of any mental health matters and to specifically determine his capacity for functioning as an educator in South Dakota.”

But Secretary Graves said in his April 21 order that Bruns’ conduct was “particularly egregious and immediate revocation is necessary.”

Graves cited five reasons.

Graves said Bruns changed the school start time to 8 a.m. without determining whether that would violate teacher-negotiated agreements.

The commission found no evidence that Bruns was intoxicated at several professional conferences, but Graves said Bruns had testified that he “drank alcohol, became intoxicated, and missed programming due to his condition at these events.” Graves said that violated a state rule prohibiting educators from “moral turpitude” and “gross immorality.”

Graves said Bruns engaged in acts of retaliation in terminating an employee and requesting a write-up of another teacher he suspected of reporting him to the state Department of Education. Graves said Bruns also posted on YouTube a video disparaging two students because they didn’t recite the Pledge of Allegiance.