Landfills, recycling centers and a for-profit business get financial help from S.D. board

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Water and Natural Resources tapped South Dakota’s solid-waste management program for funds to help several projects Friday.

The panel approved grants to several regional landfills and municipal recycling programs and made a loan to help a for-profit business move to a larger site in Sioux Falls.

SEAM Inc. wants more space than at its current location at 705 E. 48th Street North. “We recycle and refurbish over 3,000,000 lbs of consumer electronics annually, serving clients throughout South Dakota and surrounding states,” president Jake Anderson wrote in his application.

The board agreed to loan $1,398,400, at 2.25 percent interest for 20 years, to ESCRAP Properties, which Anderson also owns. SEAM will pay rent to ESCRAP, and ESCRAP will pay back the loan. Anderson also owns Millennium Recycling of Sioux Falls.

Others receiving grants Friday included:

$118,000 to Mitchell, to help pay for a compactor costing $600,126 that will be used at the regional landfill that the city runs.

$545,000 to Mitchell, to help pay for new 90-gallon wheeled recycling containers for household-type use, with the materials eventually trucked to Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls. The total cost for the containers is about $1.1 million.

$148,000 to Rapid City, to help pay for $740,000 of improvements planned at the regional landfill.

$60,000 to Yankton, to help pay for $297,000 of new equipment at the city’s solid-waste transfer station and recycling center.