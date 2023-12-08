FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lake Oahe was the sixth water body in South Dakota this year where state Game, Fish and Parks Department fisheries staff confirmed the presence of zebra mussels for the first time.

That’s what Jeff Davis, the department’s fishery program administrator, told the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission during a presentation on Friday morning.

The Oahe confirmation was announced to the public on Thursday evening. The department has ramped up efforts against invasive aquatic species in recent years, amid concern from state lawmakers.

Other water bodies where GFP staff confirmed infestations of zebra mussels for the first time this year were:

Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge in northern Brown County.

The James River that flows through eastern South Dakota and into the Missouri River.

Roy Lake in Marshall County.

The Big Sioux River downstream from Lake Kampeska in Codington County.

Big Stone Lake in Grant and Roberts counties on the South Dakota side of the border with Minnesota. It’s been described as the origin point for the Mississippi River.

The Lake Oahe confirmations were at the East Shore and Cow Creek boat ramps at the lower end of the Missouri River reservoir. Oahe is the largest of the river system’s four reservoirs in South Dakota and extends into North Dakota.

(For a look at all AIS confirmations in South Dakota, go here.)

The department requires that watercraft be cleaned, with live wells emptied and drain plugs pulled, after leaving the water. and that the watercraft also be dried. Davis said GFP staff conducted a record 18,642 inspections of watercraft during 2023, up slightly from 18,582 last year. He said the compliance rate of 98% was up from 96%.

He said 198 watercraft were sent to be decontaminated as a result of the inspections in 2023, with law enforcement officers issuing 136 citations and 147 warnings for non-compliance. In eastern South Dakota, inspection teams took two approaches: Roadside checks on highways covering multiple waters; and a roving crew that did unannounced inspections at specific waters. For western South Dakota, where there are fewer bodies of water large enough for boats, inspection teams worked at boat ramps.

Davis said the inspections ran from May through October, similar to last year. He said the statistics varied by location because weather and fishing conditions affected the number of boats on the water.

Commissioner Robert Whitmyre of Webster suggested that the zebra mussels found in Lake Oahe might have come downstream from Fort Peck Lake, which is in Montana and is the upper-most of the Missouri River reservoirs. Davis said that, to his knowledge, zebra mussels hadn’t been found yet in Fort Peck Lake.

Lake Sharpe, the Missouri River reservoir immediately downstream from Lake Oahe, had zebra mussels confirmed in 2019, according to Davis. He said the zebra mussels in Oahe likely were “user-driven,” meaning they most likely resulted from a boat.

“When we look at movement patterns,” Davis explained about how zebra mussels spread, “generally it’s going to be a downstream dispersal.” In answer to another question, he said it was “unpredictable” where and when zebra mussels might next be found in South Dakota. That’s because, while adult zebra mussels are easy to see, their larvae, which are known as a veliger, are tiny and difficult to spot with the human eye.

He noted that other states in the region, such as Kansas, Montana, Nebraska and Minnesota, as well as federal agencies, are using variations of the message of “Clean. Drain. Dry.”

“It takes only one. Any movement of water could be that vector,” Davis said.