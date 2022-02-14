PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would reduce the assessed values for some rural grasslands and cause an estimated $12.5 million of property taxes to shift onto other landowners has cleared one chamber of the South Dakota Legislature.

Ranchers from western South Dakota broke into applause in the gallery Monday afternoon, when they realized the state House of Representatives had voted 38-30 for the proposal from Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs.

HB 1039 would allow a county assessor to categorize any agricultural land as lower-valued noncropland, regardless of the soil classification of the land, if the elevation of the land is greater than 1,950 feet above sea level — provided that the land has been seeded to perennial vegetation for at least 20 years and used for animal grazing or left unharvested, or is native grassland.

The landowner would have to make the request of the assessor.

“Our ranchers have been working under this highly-levied system for 12 years,” Ladner said. “It’s almost incentivizing our ranchers to break the lands.”

She said the Legislative Research Council had difficulty putting together the fiscal estimate because a lot of it was what she described as “unquantifiable.”

The $12.5 million shift would come to about $24 to $27 per unit, or in her words, about a cup of coffee per month. “I think our ranchers are worth that. I honestly do,” Ladner said, citing many other examples of tax burden shfits. “It’s a fluid system.”

Representative Dean Wink, a Republican who ranches at Howes, agreed. He was in the House when the Legislature adopted the current valuation system for property. “My assessments doubled. My taxes tripled,” he said. “My cowboy math tells me something is drastically wrong.”

Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Democrat who ranches near Parade, said legislators shouldn’t blame county assessors. “What we gave them I think was wrong in this instance,” Lesmeister said. “It’s not east river. It’s not west river. It’s a South Dakota problem.”

Representative Larry Tidemann, R-Brookings, was one of the lawmakers who pushed for the changes more than a decade ago. Tidemann said conditions were more haywire then. He said commercial and residential property owners would have to pick up much of the difference under Ladner’s proposal. “This does not fix the problem,” he said.

Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, a lawyer, said the South Dakota Supreme Court has found that farming practices aren’t to be considered for taxation purposes. “It seems, at the heart of this, is that issue,” he said.

Representative Richard Vasgaard, a Republican who farms near Centerville, said some of the ranchers seeking Lander’s help had shown him how much their taxes went up. But he said their cash rents, which reflect how much the market thinks the land can produce, also went up. “These numbers they have given me just don’t make sense,” Vasgaard said.

Representative Caleb Finck, a Republican who farms near Tripp, took issue with the 1,950 elevation. “We’re picking this line in the sand,” Finck said. “Why does it apply to those people and not me when we’re doing the same thing?”

Representative Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said he might be the only current legislator who farms on both sides of the Missouri River. He said some of the land he runs has cropland soils but can’t be farmed as cropland. “I don’t want my rock taxed the same as my corn,” Gosch said. “Tax them the way it’s supposed to be, and tax the others accordingly.”

But Representative Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, a retired banker, said there is plenty of rocky ground in his area, too. He said the agricultural producers there use the appeal process that’s already in state law. “We have a mechanism to do this.”

Bartels added that the counties of the ranchers Ladner’s trying to help still need the same amounts of tax revenue, and other landowners in those counties are going to have to pick up more of the taxes. “There is a shift in this bill, and it is going to happen,” he said.

Representative Liz May, R-Kyle, recalled how then-state Representative Kristi Noem — now governor — and then-Senator Jim Peterson, D-Revillo, tried to address this for grassland at any elevation back in 2010, only to be steered off-course by officials than in the state Department of Revenue.

The legislation now heads to the Senate. Lead sponsor there is Senator Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City.