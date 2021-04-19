Kristi, Kristi, where did your song go?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The song about Governor Kristi Noem isn’t on YouTube any longer.

The duo Camille & Haley penned it to the tune of John Denver’s famous ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’

Their version was up Friday on YouTube. But as of Monday morning, no more.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota governor’s office and to the Oklahoma sisters to find out why.

They also wrote a song last year for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Haley Harris told KELOLAND News that a copyright claim brought it down.

“The photo below, unfortunately 🙁 I wonder if it has anything to do with that John Denver was a democrat haha we didn’t think about that before we did the song. It got over 50k views tho, it was pretty cool,” she wrote in an email.

The YouTube site under the line “The first rule of copyright” carries this general warning, “Creators should only upload videos that they have made or that they’re authorized to use. That means they should not upload videos they didn’t make, or use content in their videos that someone else owns the copyright to, such as music tracks, snippets of copyrighted programs, or videos made by other users, without necessary authorizations.”

Regarding copyright infringement, YouTube says, “If a copyright owner submits a valid DMCA complaint through our webform, we take down that video and apply a copyright strike. If a user gets three copyright strikes in 90 days, their account, along with any associated channels, will be terminated. We also have tools to help Creators resolve their copyright strikes – including waiting for it to expire after 90 days, requesting a retraction, or submitting a counter notification.”