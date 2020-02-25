Kindergarten age bill delayed in Senate committee

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel deadlocked 3-3 to change the kindergarten eligibility date on Tuesday.

House Bill 1174 would change the start date to age 5 by August 1st.

The current law says children need to be age 5 by September first to enroll in kindergarten.

The South Dakota Education Association endorses the change, however the state Department of Education opposes it, saying 26 states use the September 1st date.

The Senate panel was missing a member and decided to delay the decision until all seven are there.

