1  of  7
Closings & Delays
BHSU-Spearfish Campus Career Learning Center-Black Hills Fall River/Oglala Lakota County Courts Jones County Pennington County Courts SD School of Mines White River

Kindergarten age bill delayed in Senate committee

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel deadlocked 3-3 to change the kindergarten eligibility date on Tuesday.

House Bill 1174 would change the start date to age 5 by August 1st.

The current law says children need to be age 5 by September first to enroll in kindergarten.

The South Dakota Education Association endorses the change, however the state Department of Education opposes it, saying 26 states use the September 1st date.

The Senate panel was missing a member and decided to delay the decision until all seven are there.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss