PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked the federal permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, lawyers for the halted project are asking South Dakota regulators to consider nearly all activities in the state officially ended.

Parent company TC Energy has filed a motion with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission that the three-member panel will consider Tuesday, March 15. The company wants the commission to do three things:

Release a $15.6 million road bond that the commission required as part of the 2010 decision granting the South Dakota permit;

Approve removal of the public liaison officer for the South Dakota portion of the project, because TC Energy says her work is finished; and

Accept Keystone XL’s most recent quarterly report and the liaison’s most recent quarterly report as final reports for the project.

“Keystone has no remaining activities in South Dakota that are within the scope of the permit or the conditions,” the motion says.

Copies of terminations of haul-road agreements were filed Tuesday, March 8, in the state docket. They cover Brule, Butte, Gregory, Haakon, Harding, Jones, Lyman, Meade, Pennington, Perkins and Tripp counties.

The project called for crude oil to be piped from tar-sands fields in Alberta, Canada, across the Canada-U.S. border at Morgan, Montana; go through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, to a connection with an existing network at Steele City, Nebraska; and then continue to the Gulf Coast.

The pipeline’s fate depended on who was U.S. president. Democrat Barack Obama stopped it, Republican Donald Trump approved it, and Democrat Joe Biden stopped it again on January 20, 2021. TC Energy announced on June 9, 2021, termination of the project.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem, a supporter of Trump, criticized Biden for the decision. She recently renewed talk about the pipeline as U.S. gas prices rose. A new round of TV ads, backed by Mike Pence, who was Trump’s vice president, airing in some of the nation’s congressional districts, points to Biden’s stoppage of the federal permit.

The company’s South Dakota motion followed the termination announcement. In the motion, attorneys James Moore and William Taylor of Sioux Falls outlined activities that occurred before the termination.

They said Keystone began construction of the pump station in Tripp County, did site-stabilization work at the pump station planned in Harding County, did site work at some pipe yards, moved and stored pipe, did grading work and some electrical work at the never-occupied Opal workforce camp, and opened the Philip workforce camp.

Since the termination, the company has wound down the project. Regarding South Dakota, the attorneys wrote:

“Keystone has returned the workforce camp sites to the landowners and transferred the storm water prevention plan permits to the landowners. Keystone sold the pump stations to a salvage company and has no further legal responsibility for these sites. Keystone has sold the pipe that has been stored in pipe yard 15 and has extended the lease for one year to allow the buyer to remove the pipe. Keystone has also extended its lease at the Philip rail siding in Jackson County for one year to allow transportation of the pipe. The other pipe yards, where no pipe was stored, have been returned to the landowners.”