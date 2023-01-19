PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND chief videographer Kevin Kjergaard received the A.H. Pankow award Thursday night at the 2023 South Dakota tourism banquet.

He was one of 10 standouts honored by Gov. Kristi Noem, who described him as having “a true passion for wildlife videography.”

Kjergaard’s work has appeared 14 times on CBS Sunday Morning, including a segment on Christmas Eve in 2022. “I was so incredibly proud to see that,” the governor said. She added, “It’s very rare for one photographer in one state to be featured that many times on a national show.”

“Wow,” said Kjergaard as he accepted the award, which goes to a media or public relations person for covering South Dakota’s tourism industry. “Getting this for loving my job — I’m pretty lucky.”

Kjergaard said one of his contacts at CBS Sunday morning told him to “keep sending and sharing South Dakota.”

“So that’s what we’ll do,” Kjergaard said.

Said Noem, “He’s got a great gift.”

Other honorees:

Ben Black Elk Award — Julie Schmitz Jensen, Visit Rapid City

Peter Norbeck Excellence in Tourism Award — South Dakota Chislic Festival, Freeman

Governor’s Tourism Rising Star Award — Shelby Solano, Visit Rapid City

Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality and Customer Service Award — (four) Ann Thompson, Affordable Adventures; Lisa Marotz, McCrory Gardens; Lori Owens, Pierre; and Troy Magnuson, Corn Palace.

George S. Mickelson Award for exceeding customer expectations — Shady Rest Motel, Custer

Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award — Miller