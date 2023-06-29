PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says a woman was correctly convicted as an accessory to a felony, even though the original crime was committed by a person prosecuted as a juvenile.

The court publicly released its State v. Dutton opinion Thursday. Justice Janine Kern wrote the unanimous decision.

Circuit Judge Gregory Stoltenburg found Nastassa Dutton guilty for failing to turn in a juvenile wanted by authorities. Her attorney argued that she couldn’t be convicted as an accessory to a felony if the felonious conduct was committed by a juvenile charged in juvenile court.

The Supreme Court hadn’t previously considered the question.

Wrote Justice Kern: “An individual commits the crime of accessory if, while having the requisite specific intent, the individual renders assistance to a person who has engaged in acts that constitute a felony.'”

Justice Kern further noted that state law provides that “(T)he accessory’s liability does not hinge on the legal status or adjudicatory outcome of the principal: ‘An accessory to the commission of

a felony may be prosecuted, tried, and punished, even if the principal is not prosecuted or tried, or even if the principal was acquitted.’

“Therefore,” she continued, “it is not the principal’s legal status or the existence of a prosecution that satisfies the ‘commission of a felony’ element. Rather, it is the factual nature of the principal’s act or omission that gives rise to the accessory’s criminal liability. Here, Dutton does not dispute that the alleged acts underlying N.I.’s juvenile arrest warrant constituted an aggravated assault, a felony as defined under (aggravated assault.)”

.