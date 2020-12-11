Justices rule for doctor in Sioux Falls case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A split South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a medical patient, dissatisfied that her scar after surgery was vertical rather than horizontal, can’t have access to parts of the doctor’s medical records for other patients.

In a 4-1 decision released Thursday, the court’s majority ruled in favor of Dr. Bradley Thaemert, who performed an abdominal incision on Alyssa Ferguson at Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

Circuit Judge Camela Theeler had previously said Ferguson could look at parts of some records during discovery. Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson wrote the decision reversing that.

“Other than attacking Dr. Thaemert’s credibility, Ferguson has not identified a specific use for the records other than a cursory explanation that there could be something helpful in the records. Allowing a fishing expedition through confidential non-party patient records cannot be permitted where there has not been a sufficient showing that they are reasonably likely to contain or lead to evidence relevant to the issues of the case,” the chief justice wrote.

He later added, “Discovery of the records requested here does not appear reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of relevant and admissible evidence. A request to forage through other patients’ medical records in the hope of finding some possible basis for impeachment is not a proper basis to allow discovery of the medical records in this case.”

Justice Janine Kern disagreed. In her dissent, she wrote, “Dr. Thaemert made his record-keeping practices relevant when he relied on them as a central tenant in his defense. He maintains that he makes the same general representations to each patient when obtaining informed consent prior to performing anterior spinal fusions. Although he admits that he cannot remember his exact conversation with Ferguson, he asserts that his representations to this Court regarding his ordinary practices are sufficient to establish that he did not violate the standard of care…Without an opportunity to review documents that likely shed light on Dr. Thaemert’s patient consultation practices, Ferguson has no meaningful way to refute Dr. Thaemert’s defense.”

Justice Kern defended Judge Theeler’s order: “The circuit court did not abuse its discretion by granting the motion to compel discovery. It ordered a specific, redacted, protected, and limited production of Dr. Thaemert’s surgical records involving anterior spinal fusions in order to show his general practice (habit), or lack thereof, for obtaining informed consent during his patient consultations for these surgeries. The information that the circuit court ordered be released as part of discovery was—at a minimum—reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”