PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court says an invasion of privacy claim shouldn’t have been dismissed in favor of the defendants involving recordings that a wife secretly made to use against her husband in a divorce case.

Justice Janine Kern wrote the unanimous decision in Gantvoort v. Ranschau that the state’s high court released Thursday.

Doug Gantvoort sued his former wife, Mary Ranschau, and her attorney, David Strait, after Mary hid a recording device in the office that Gantvoort used at their Clear Lake business and where he sometimes spent nights.

Ranschau taped 51 recordings of Gantvoort during a three-month period in late 2014 and early 2015. Strait’s paralegal downloaded each recording and stored them on the law office’s server.

Strait attempted to introduce two of the recordings as evidence during the couple’s 2015 divorce trial, but Circuit Judge Jon Erickson refused to admit them.

Gantvoort later sued Ranschau and Strait for invasion of privacy because of the recordings. Judge Erickson issued summary judgments in favor of Ranschau and Strait on all three claims.

However, the Supreme Court decided one claim — that Strait aided and abetted Ranschau in the taping — should have gone forward. Wrote Justice Kern:

“Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to Doug establishes that Strait knew for approximately a month that Mary was secretly placing the recording device in Doug’s office, and that Strait assisted her in downloading and storing the recordings.

“Strait’s staff, at his direction and with his knowledge, regularly received the recording device from Mary, downloaded the recordings on the law office’s server, burned the recordings onto a CD that would be given to Mary, deleted the recordings from the recording device, and then would return the device to Mary so she could obtain more recordings. Mary testified that she was unable to download the recordings from the device on her own and relied on Strait’s staff to assist her.

“Mary also testified that she continued to make these recordings until sometime in January when Strait advised her to stop because the activity could be illegal. Significantly, there is also evidence suggesting that the reason Mary frequently brought the recording device to Strait’s office was so that the recordings could be preserved and then erased from the device to allow Mary to make more recordings.

“Consideration of these facts in the light most favorable to Doug supports a reasonable inference that Mary could not have continued the secret recordings had it not been for Strait’s paralegal’s actions in downloading and freeing up space on her recording device, and that Strait knew that he was facilitating her conduct.

“Therefore, summary judgment is inappropriate on this claim because there are genuine questions of material fact regarding whether Strait knowingly provided substantial assistance to Mary in her invasion of Doug’s

privacy. For this reason, the circuit court erred in granting Strait summary judgment on Doug’s claim against Strait for aiding and abetting Mary’s invasion of privacy.“

Judge Erickson has since retired. The case was also notable as a historical footnote regarding how long a decision can take. The appeal was argued some 16 months ago, on November 17, 2020, when then-Chief Justice David Gilbertson was still a member of the Supreme Court. Gilbertson retired in January 2021, with Justice Steven Jensen succeeding him as chief justice, and Justice Scott Myren filling the fifth seat that Gilbertson had held. Consequently, Gilbertson participated in the decision, and Myren didn’t.

