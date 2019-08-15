Justices decide circuit judge erred in dismissing lien case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The buyer of a property in Belle Fourche can argue it didn’t know the city council levied a special assessment against the previous owner, the South Dakota Supreme Court said in a decision Thursday.

The August 1, 2016, assessment of $1,374.45 was for vegetation removal at 903 Edmonds Street when Juanita Bowman owned the property. Bowman didn’t appeal the assessment

Bingham Farms Trust purchased the property January 17, 2017. The title commitment didn’t show the lien. Bingham couldn’t get the lien removed. The Butte County treasurer’s office wouldn’t accept Bingham’s property taxes without paying the assessment.

According to the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling, Bingham produced a document showing the Belle Fourche city finance officer certified she filed the special assessment roll with the Butte County treasurer on September 29, 2017.

The Supreme Court decision noted this was “over nine months after Bingham purchased the Edmonds Street property and one year after the requirement stated in the resolution.”

Wrote Justice Mark Salter: “The city has not disputed the accuracy of this certification or Bingham’s representations that the special assessment roll was untimely filed.”

Circuit Judge Michael Day had ruled Bingham’s suit should be dismissed because it came after the 20-day period for an appeal.

Justice Salter found that Judge Day made an incorrect decision.

“The court (Judge Day) did not consider matters outside of the pleadings and did not undertake judicial fact finding to determine the jurisdictional question,” Salter wrote.

He continued, “Instead, the court’s jurisdictional decision rested upon the undisputed fact that the special assessment lien had not been appealed and the court’s corresponding conclusion that Bingham’s action presented only a belated challenge to the lien’s existence.”

The justice noted the high court was ruling only that Judge Day should have taken a deeper look and wasn’t deciding merits of the dispute before him.

“Here, Bingham did not even own the Edmonds Street property when the city adopted the resolution, and it is not trying to prosecute an untimely appeal. It is, instead, attempting to resist the city’s effort to enforce the lien against it and to remove the lien from its chain of title,” the justice wrote. “Whether Bingham will ultimately be successful requires an examination of the merits and is beyond the scope of our jurisdictional inquiry.”