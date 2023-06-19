PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — June 19, known as Juneteenth, technically was already a legal holiday for South Dakota state government workers, before Governor Kristi Noem signed legislation into state law on February 10, 2022.

That’s because the existing state law enumerating holidays said any federal holiday designated by the U.S. president is also a legal holiday in South Dakota.

The Republican governor made history when she became the first South Dakota chief executive to recognize June 19 with a proclamation signed on June 16, 2020. She issued a second Juneteenth proclamation on June 14, 2021.

Three days later, on June 17, 2021, Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law an act passed by Congress declaring Juneteenth as a federal holiday. At that point, because of the state law, Juneteenth automatically became a state holiday in South Dakota.

What happened in between Noem’s first proclamation and the president’s signature was a fight during the 2021 legislative session over whether June 19 should be designated as a working holiday or a legal holiday in South Dakota.

A working holiday is a date officially recognized in state law but employees still go to their jobs. A legal holiday on the other hand provides paid time off. As events played out, the Legislature didn’t pass either one.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin proposed the working holiday. His legislation would have placed Juneteenth with other working holidays recognizing important figures and events from South Dakota’s past such as Vietnam veterans (March 30); Joe Foss (April 17); Little Big Horn (June 25); American cowboys (fourth Saturday of July); Purple Heart (August 7); Peter Norbeck (August 27); POW/MIAs (third Friday of September); statehood (Nov. 2); ratification of U.S. Bill of Rights (Dec. 15); and Wounded Knee (Dec. 29.)

The Senate passed Bolin’s bill 26-8. One of the no votes came from Democrat Sen. Reynold Nesiba, who introduced legislation designating Juneteenth as a legal holiday. The Senate State Affairs Committee meanwhile had rejected Nesiba’s legislation 8-1.

In the House, the lead sponsor of Bolin’s bill was Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch. He noted during the House debate that South Dakota was one of the few states that hadn’t taken any official action regarding Juneteenth.

Democrat Rep. Linda Duba argued against Bolin’s bill. “This is not better than nothing,” Duba said, explaining that the black community opposed it. She wanted “legal” substituted for “working” instead.

Deutsch opposed her attempt at amendment. He said the Senate had already rejected Nesiba’s legislation. “Frankly I would not support a bill at this time that would require payment,” Deutsch said. He argued that a working holiday still had potential benefits, such as sparking historical discussions in schools and student essays about slavery and the Civil War.

Duba’s amendment lost on a voice vote in the House. Then something odd happened. Bolin’s bill failed 31-36 there too. Opponents were a mix of lawmakers who didn’t want any recognition of Juneteenth and those on the opposite end who wanted it to be a legal holiday.

Then came Noem’s second Juneteenth proclamation and the U.S. president signing the Juneteenth holiday into federal law.

Nesiba nonetheless returned in the 2022 session with legislation again seeking legal-holiday status for Juneteenth. The governor’s Bureau of Human Resources brought its own version of Juneteenth legislation, codifying it as a state legal holiday and clarifying how it and other date-specific holidays should be treated when they fall on a Saturday or Sunday.

Nesiba’s bill failed once again in Senate State Affairs Committee, this time 7-0. The bureau’s bill meanwhile rolled through the House initially 44-25, then the Senate 23-11, and in the end the House agreed 47-21 to a Senate amendment.

One of the state lawmakers who consistently voted against every version of Juneteenth legislation both years was Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck. KELOLAND News asked him why on Monday. He replied, “I think we have all the correct historical holidays we need. I’m not into fads.”

KELOLAND News also asked Tony Venhuizen, who was chief of staff throughout the second term of South Dakota’s previous governor, Dennis Daugaard, why the Daugaard administration hadn’t issued a Juneteenth proclamation.

Replied Venhuizen, “The vast majority of proclamations are done in response to a constituent request. I don‘t remember if this one was ever requested but I would guess not, because Governor Daugaard nearly always granted them when they came from an in-state requester.”

Click here for a Law Librarians of Congress look at the significance of June 19 in U.S. history.