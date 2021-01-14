Judges won’t use Custer County courthouse

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed Thursday the Custer County Courthouse in Custer “currently is unsuitable and insufficient due to safety concerns for court proceedings.”

The five justices approved a proposed order from Seventh Circuit Presiding Judge Craig Pfeifle. He took the action after the Custer County Commission approved an ordinance allowing firearms to be carried in the courthouse.

The change took effect immediately and will remain in effect until the firearms ordinance is repealed or further order of the court.

Judge Pfeifle directed that proceedings which were to occur at the Custer County Courthouse will be held instead at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City or by audiovisual means. Custer County residents called for juries will need to travel to the Pennington County Courthouse.