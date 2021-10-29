Judges send men to federal prison after convictions on sex and firearms crimes in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people recently were sentenced in federal courts in South Dakota.

Nikolas John Larson, 41, of Rapid City received five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

Larson also must pay a $100 special assessment and make $51,000 restitution. More than 10,000 images and 900 videos of child pornography were found on his devices.

Brennan John Hauk, 42, of Box Elder received two years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for attempting to possess child pornography.

Hauk also must pay a $100 special assessment and a $5,000 special assessment to the federal victims of trafficking fund. He attempted to solicit a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy during the 2019 Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Stacy Hansen, 52, of Dent, Minnesota, was sentenced to two months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release including 10 months of home confinement, for illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Hansen, a previously convicted felon, conspired with Elissa Schultz to use her identity information to buy three firearms from a Pierre outdoors store. Schultz previously was sentenced to 18 months probation for her role.