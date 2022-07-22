PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Trevor Jones no longer is general manager for the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

There’s no official word yet on the reason for his departure.

The SDREA board of directors had announced the hiring of Jones on June 1, 2021, after a national search.

Jones succeeded Ed Anderson, who was retiring.

Anderson now has returned and is listed on the SDREA staff website as interim general manager.

Jones held a variety of positions in recent years prior to being named general manager for the cooperatives’ trade group.

He last served as a government and public relations advisor for TC Energy in Carpenter, where he supported the company’s Keystone XL pipeline.

Before that, he was director of digital forensic services at Dakota State University in Madison.

He previously was a member of then-Governor Dennis Daugaard’s cabinet, serving as secretary of public safety.