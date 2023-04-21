PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The audience here for the State Historical Society annual conference heard straight from the director Friday why the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center has recently closed until some point in 2025.

“The main reason we’re renovating the building,” Ben Jones told the gathering, “is we were running out of space.”

The center, which opened 33 years ago, serves as South Dakota’s main state museum and historical research center and is operated as a branch of the society, which is attached to the state Department of Education. The governor appointed Jones in late 2020 as the society’s ninth director.

He said Friday that a staff member told him at the time that the center had just two or three more years of storage space available. That led to the Legislature last year unanimously passing HB1047, authorizing $12 million of state and other funding for the renovation project.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Tuesday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m. CT. Jones said the work includes catching up on maintenance, improving visitors’ experiences, updating office space and maximizing storage. The high-density shelving that will be added should provide another 20 to 30 years of life at the center, he said.

Among many other changes, digitization work that inmates at the South Dakota Women’s Prison have been performing will be consolidated at the center, and the roof will be re-sodded. The center’s staff moved to the Becker-Hansen building and the Northridge mall for the duration of the project.

Jones said many of the staff will be involved in building the new South Dakota history website for K-12 schools to use. Currently, South Dakota history is taught primarily to fourth-grade students.