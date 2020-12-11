Jones changes focus as new S.D. state historian

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new state historian Ben Jones wants to put more emphasis on reaching audiences outside South Dakota.

The former state secretary of education began his new job Wednesday, taking over from Jay Vogt, who retired. Jones talked Friday to the State Historical Society trustees about the impact he hopes to make.

“I plan to be more of a public historian and advocate for the role of history and what it can do in civic life,” Jones said.

He noted that Ted Spencer has been promoted to state historic preservation officer. Vogt had held both positions.

Jones said South Dakota State University agreed to have Jones teach an upper-level course in American military history this spring and will use him for other work in the future.

The DeSmet High School graduate holds a bachelor degree in history from SDSU, a master degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a doctorate degree from University of Kansas. He served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel, and taught at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

This fall, the governor announced Jones would succeed Vogt, whom Jones previously supervised, and she appointed a member of her senior staff, Tiffany Sanderson, as the new secretary of education.

Jones said Friday he wants to build greater synergy within the state history organization and will have a strategic planning process for the staff in early spring that will set a four- to five-year vision.

He intends to make South Dakota a greater attraction to global visitors interested in history.

“I think we need to tap into the audience that’s outside South Dakota,” Jones said, noting he he was “amazed” by “the fascination” that he found in Europe with Lakota culture. He said there’s also been the success of the Pioneer Girl books published by the South Dakota State Historical Society Press under now-retired director Nancy Tystad Koupal.

Jones told the trustees he plans to have conversations with each of them and with board members from the State Historical Society foundation. He would like to use the society’s June meeting to present the draft plan to the trustees.

He wants to be a public advocate for each citizen relating to history. “The specifics of all this will need to be worked out,” he said.

Jones said the governor’s budget speech Tuesday to the Legislature included a recommendation for new spending of $900,000 to promote history and civics in K-12 schools. He said the governor’s office will lead the effort.

He said the state Board of Education Standards will start the revision process for social studies standards next summer. He noted that while he was secretary the state Department of Education added its first specialist in social studies. The standards-revision will prompt school districts to take a look at their social studies content, he said.