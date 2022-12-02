PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monae Johnson will take office Monday as South Dakota’s new secretary of state.
The governor announced Friday she was appointing Johnson.
Johnson, a Republican, won the election on November 8 against Democrat Tom Cool.
Johnson defeated incumbent Steve Barnett for their party’s nomination at the South Dakota Republican statewide convention last June.
Barnett is stepping down for a job as general manager for the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.
Johnson starts her four-year term in January.