PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monae Johnson will take office Monday as South Dakota’s new secretary of state.

The governor announced Friday she was appointing Johnson.

Johnson, a Republican, won the election on November 8 against Democrat Tom Cool.

Johnson defeated incumbent Steve Barnett for their party’s nomination at the South Dakota Republican statewide convention last June.

Barnett is stepping down for a job as general manager for the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

Johnson starts her four-year term in January.