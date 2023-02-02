PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new secretary of state intends to fight any legislation this year calling for post-election audits.

Monae Johnson instead wants her office to host a study this summer.

Johnson disclosed the plan Thursday to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations. She said the group would look at post-election audit practices throughout the nation.

South Dakota is one of a handful of states that don’t conduct them.

Her deputy, Tom Deadrick, told lawmakers that the office would “probably” oppose proposals for post-election audits during the current legislative session.

At least two bills seeking post-election audits have been filed: SB-160 from Republican Sen. David Wheeler and Republican Rep. Drew Peterson; and HB-1199 from Republican Rep. Julie Auch.

Johnson said her new supervisor of elections is Rachel Soulek, who replaces Kea Warne. Two of five election-staff positions have yet to be filled, according to Johnson.

Johnson won the nomination over incumbent Steve Barnett at the South Dakota Republican convention in June. She defeated Democrat Tom Cool 212,348-119,975 in the November election.

During her main speech at the convention, Johnson said, “We need post-election reviews. South Dakota’s one of only four states in the U.S. without any post-election reviews. So we have no idea how accurate the machines are from the real ballots in the election and we have the right to know, and I will make that happen.”

Johnson is the fourth different Republican elected secretary of state by South Dakota voters in the past four elections.