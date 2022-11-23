PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time figure at the South Dakota Capitol will be part of Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson’s new administration.

Johnson announced Wednesday that Thomas Deadrick will be her deputy.

Deadrick, a lawyer, spent the past four years as an assistant attorney general for the South Dakota attorney general’s office. Before that, he was part of Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ administration, representing her office for four years as deputy of business services.

Deadrick previously served eight years as a state representative from Platte, rising to House speaker in 2007-2008.

In a statement, Johnson said, “As an attorney, former legislator, and former deputy, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position that will be invaluable to me. Tom has a long history of service to our state and the people of South Dakota, and I am thrilled to have him as part of my team.”

Deadrick, who grew up at Platte, originally was a dentist. He served as state’s attorney for Turner and Charles Mix counties and operated a law office and real-estate title business in Platte from 1995 through 2014.

Johnson, who lives in Rapid City, defeated incumbent Steve Barnett for the Republican nomination in June and won election November 8 with 64% of the vote against Democrat Tom Cool. She will take office in January.