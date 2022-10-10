PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — National Wildlife Refuge Week is under way throughout the United States. South Dakota has four that were created during the Depression era and one that will soon turn 50.

Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge is 13 miles southeast of Martin in Bennett County.

How it came to be: “Lacreek National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1935 as a refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife… One of the primary goals is to provide critical wintering habitat for the High Plains trumpeter swan population.”

Lake Andes National Wildlife Refuge is along S.D. 50 in Charles Mix County and neighbors the community of Lake Andes.

How it came to be: “Because of its tremendous value to waterfowl and other migratory birds, President Franklin Roosevelt established Lake Andes National Wildlife Refuge with a Presidential Executive Order in 1936.”

Karl E. Mundt National Wildlife Refuge is on the Missouri River below Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown on U.S. 18/281. The refuge is closed to the public but has a viewing area on the west bank in Gregory County. The refuge is managed as part of the Lake Andes complex.

How it came to be: “In 1974, the National Wildlife Federation donated these lands to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the first national wildlife refuge for bald eagles was established. The new Refuge was named after the late Karl E. Mundt, a South Dakota Senator who was a strong supporter of the Endangered Species Act of 1966.”

Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge is on the James River 27 miles northeast of Aberdeen in Brown County. It was created in 1935.

What it’s best-known for: “Fall migrations of snow geese may reach peaks of 500,000 individuals, whereas the spring migration has been documented at more than 1.2 million.”

Waubay National Wildlife Refuge is between Waubay Lake and Enemy Swim Lake north of U.S. 12 in Day County. It was established in 1935.

What it’s best-known for: “Both eastern and western bird species of the United States can be found here. Waubay is also at the southern end of the breeding range of red-necked grebes and LeConte’s sparrows and at the northern edge of red-bellied woodpeckers, northern cardinals, and yellow-billed cuckoos.”

Note: Quotes are from the refuges’ websites.