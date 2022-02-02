PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Alas, South Dakota’s bingo tax shall soon be no more.

The state House of Representatives voted 63-5 Wednesday to repeal the 5% tax on bingo equipment and supplies, as well as fees of $2,500 for manufacturing licenses and $5,000 for distributor licenses. The tax also applied to pull-tabs.

SB 37 had previously cleared the Senate 34-0. Governor Kristi Noem singled out the tax in her State of the State address as one of the ways she wanted to share with South Dakota’s citizens some of the state government’s sudden bit of prosperity.

Representative Greg Jamison, R-Sioux Falls, told House members the tax and fees brought in about $33,000 last year.

They took turns peppering him with questions.

Where are they manufactured, in the United States or China, asked Representative Sam Marty, R-Prairie City. Jamison replied that he should have done more research. Said Marty, “I’m shocked you didn’t know that.”

“B-four we get too carried away…” House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, interjected.

Replied Jamison, “If you all look to the middle of your card, there’s a free square…”

As the House wrapped up its final business, Gosch announced, “Bingo night, at Representative Jamison’s house, Thursday night, 7 o’clock.”

The bill now heads down to the governor’s desk for her expected signature.