It ain’t West Virginia, it’s Kristi Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People who follow the South Dakota governor’s political account on Twitter found out Friday that Governor Kristi Noem now has a song about her, too.

Two sisters from Oklahoma known as Camille & Haley put together a take-off from the late John Denver’s ’70s classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“We just wrote a little fan song,” Camille Harris says as they introduce the rewrite in a YouTube video.

Their lyrics promote the Black Hills and Badlands and call Noem “rodeo mama” and “freedom mama.”

The sisters served as musical entertainment for the campaign of then-presidential candidate Rick Santorum in 2012.

Noem’s appearance at the CPAC convention in Florida this year led to the song. In the video, the sisters said they were the entertainment before she took took the stage.

“And Miss Governor Kristi Noem, you are so amazing,” Camille Harris says. “I was so inspired by your CPAC speech. I was like, my goodness I need that red dress, and I need to be articulate like she is –“

Haley Harris interjects at that point, telling her sister, “You need to work out your arms too!”

“I need to be in better shape,” Camille agreed.

.@CamilleandHaley @HaleyJoyHarris @CamillesJournal this song is amazing! And I must say you nailed the lyrics. Thank you for sharing your incredible talent. https://t.co/ARnU43AZ55 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 16, 2021

Ian Fury, the governor’s communications director, said, “Governor Noem had nothing to do with that song being produced, and she first heard it this morning. She’s honored that Haley and Camille shared their talents in this way.”

Shortly before Noem tweeted the song Friday, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development put it up on the agency’s Twitter account. The song refers to “no income taxes” in South Dakota and the state is “open for business.”

This is a developing story.