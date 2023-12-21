PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s tight labor pool and post-pandemic inflation might be why contractors’ bids on some state highway projects have been noticeably higher than expected, especially for work in remote locations.

That’s according to the state Department of Transportation official who oversees bids.

“We’re hearing it time and time again, they’re struggling to get help,” Sam Weisgram told the South Dakota Transportation Commission Thursday.

“It’s not easy in today’s environment,” he added. “We’re struggling with it, to be honest.”

The commission accepted low bids on 17 stand-alone and combination projects. Ten exceeded the department’s estimates, including three that were 26.8%, 45.1% and 51% over.

“It’s the market forces piece. That’s the wild card,” commissioner Don Roby of Watertown said.

One example was a project to rebuild a 9.4-mile stretch of US 12 east of Morristown in Corson County. The work includes replacing one bridge and three structures. The department estimated the cost at $15,639,177.50. Martin Construction of Dickinson, North Dakota, submitted the low bid of $23,617,916.

That was a relative bargain. Bids from two other contractors for the job were $29 million-plus.

“This is one of our principal arterials. It’s on the national highway system,” explained Mike Behm, the department’s director of planning and engineering. He said that portion of the highway, built in 1950, has shoulders just two feet wide and the bridge deck is in poor shape.

“It’s an important project from the national highway system standpoint and the traveler safety standpoint,” Behm said. He explained how the department arrived at the decision, taking into account such things as where prices might be in three years and the low use of 500 vehicles per day. “I can tell you this wasn’t an easy recommendation to come to.”

Roby said that he would have to “swallow hard” and vote to accept it. “If there was one bid, it would be an easy decision,” he said, “but there are three.”

