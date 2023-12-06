PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re one of the roughly 33,000 people who receive monthly checks from the South Dakota Retirement System, chances are you’re losing ground.

That’s because inflation has grown faster the past few years than the cost of living adjustments granted by the SDRS governing board.

The board received a presentation Wednesday outlining the challenge of trying to keep the system in financial balance during a time when prices have been rising more than they had in decades.

According to Doug Fiddler, the system’s actuary, approximately 70% of benefit recipients aren’t keeping pace. That’s up from 60% a year ago.

“We’re keeping an eye on it,” he said.

SDRS investments finished the fiscal year on June 30 with a fair market value of $14.500 billion. That was slightly more than the $14.493 billion of liabilities.

“The headline result is, we’re staying one hundred percent funded,” Fiddler said.

The system represents 527 government units, ranging from state government and the state public universities to hundreds of counties, municipalities, school districts and others. The 100,828 members included 33,281 retirees and beneficiaries; 42,504 current active members; and 25,043 terminated members who no longer work for a participating government but still have money in the system.

A year ago, the board approved a 2.10% cost of living adjustment for beneficiaries that took effect July 1, 2023. That was less than the 8.75% inflation rate, as measured for the third quarter of 2022, the time period required by state law.

On Wednesday, the board approved a 1.91% COLA that takes effect July 1, 2024. That, too, was less than the 2023 third-quarter inflation of 3.20%.

State law allows the board to grant a COLA up to 3.5%. That’s what the board did, two years ago. But that wasn’t enough, either — inflation was 5.92%.

Unexpected salary increases are one reason that liabilities have risen more than anticipated, according to Fiddler. He said they added $187 million to the liabilities side of the equation in the past year, and there could be another $300 million of unexpected liabilities from higher salaries this year.

Another reason is that the system’s investments haven’t reached the board’s 6.5% annual target. They came close last year, growing 5.8%. The state investment officer, Matt Clark, told the board again Wednesday that the stock market continues to be over-valued. Consequently, one half of the investments currently are in the market, while the other half is in interest-bearing cash accounts.

For the first five months of the current fiscal year, the fund has earned 1.45%. Clark, who considers his investment approach to be contrarian, was asked by a board member when he sees the cycle changing. He said his office doesn’t make short-term predictions and instead takes a 40-year view.

“You’re always whip-sawing over time,” Clark said. Normally 70% of SDRS investments are in stocks. “Right now, we can only get down to fifty. That’s where we’re at,” he said. “We always follow the discipline.”

Clark described himself as “a wimp” and “too gutless to do the job” and said more cash would be invested in the market when prices get low enough. He said it could be a day or three years or five or six years. “We just have to wait and see it play out.”

That approach means SDRS can do terribly in the short term and well in the long term. The board’s chair, Eric Schroeder of Mobridge, said it sometimes feel like SDRS is “going through the doldrums” with 50% in cash. Fiddler, the actuary, said the 1.45% return means they’ve “earned enough to cover the cash flow going out the door right now.”

The board was meeting with the Legislature’s Retirement Laws Committee. Republican Representative Carl Perry said SDRS members will still have a retirement benefit that many others won’t. He praised the board and the SDRS staff and the committee’s legislators.

“The work that’s being done for our citizens is incredible and everyone should be commended,” Perry said.