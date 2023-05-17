The newly-created Indigent Legal Services Task Force held its first public input meeting Wednesday in Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A panel the Legislature directed to research possible ways to improve legal services for indigent defendants in South Dakota held its first public-input session in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The meeting at the Brown County Courthouse drew a variety of defense and prosecution attorneys, circuit judges, county officials and others.

Jeff Tronvold, who represents the South Dakota Office of Attorney General on the 13-member task force, and Aaron Olson, director of budget and finance for the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, hosted the session.

They then traveled to Sisseton for the second public-input session on Wednesday afternoon. More meetings are scheduled across South Dakota in the coming weeks.

Tronvold said South Dakota was different from most states, because county governments bear nearly all of the cost for providing legal representation to indigent defendants in criminal cases.

Among the suggestions Wednesday were having state government pay for a greater share of the costs, increasing the $1 per mile reimbursement, providing training for private attorneys to represent indigent people in death-penalty cases, establishing a state-funded office to handle appeals, having state-funded defense investigators and finding ways to attract more attorneys to rural counties.

Those ideas and others that the task force will receive will be discussed during the panel’s June meeting in Sioux Falls.

Indigent-defense costs have driven some counties to the edge of bankruptcy, according to Staci Ackrerman, executive director for the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association. “We’re struggling with new revenue sources,” she said.

Circuit Judge Tony Portra said the Aberdeen-based Fifth Circuit for years had led South Dakota’s seven court circuits in collections of payments from indigent defendants for legal representation. “The statistics didn’t lie,” he said.

Task force representatives will be in Hot Springs next on Friday, May 19.