In a somewhat unusual case, S.D. Supreme Court upholds man’s convictions for assaults

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has agreed with the convictions of a man for several assaults on his then-girlfriend the same night in Butte County.

In a decision publicly released Thursday, the state’s high court ruled that Kevin Babcock failed to show when Rosa Sosa last used methamphetamine that a drug screen found afterward.

Circuit Judge Michael Day excluded the drug-screen result, which Babcock challenged on appeal. The trial judge excluded evidence of Babcock’s methamphetamine use too.

The justices also said Babcock wasn’t subjected to double jeopardy, because there had been two incidents May 4, 2018. A jury that November found Babcock guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.

In her decision, Supreme Court Justice Janine Kern said there was evidence that Babcock strangled Sosa when the two were inside a vehicle, and evidence that Babcock struck Sosa twice in the head with a railroad spike when they later were outside the vehicle.

Justice Kern acknowledged, however, the prosecutor and the trial judge could have been more precise on the charges.

“Nevertheless, the better practice in cases involving multiple incidents is to set forth at the outset in the charging document, the nature of the criminal act the State alleges the defendant committed,” she wrote. “The jury can also be properly informed of which offense corresponds to each count by the use of proper jury instructions, or, if clearly and succinctly stated, it can be expressed during closing remarks.”