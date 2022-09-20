PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license.

The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed by the co-op’s lawyer, Julie Dvorak of Aberdeen, and commission lawyer Kristen Edwards.

The deal came just two months after a new law took effect raising the maximum fine to $50,000. Prior to July 1, the top penalty was $20,000.

The settlement says the $25,000 amount reflects “the large number of loads” purchased without a license and that the co-op quickly became licensed after receiving notification from the commission’s grain-warehouse staff.

How many loads hasn’t been made public.

The commission began considering the matter in mid-July. The agreement came one day after the commission granted the co-op an exemption, until July 1, 2023, from an administrative rule that requires applicants for Class A grain-buying licenses to provide independent reviewed or audited financial statements.

The co-op sells soybeans to the AGP processing plant at Aberdeen.