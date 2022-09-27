PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has accepted a settlement in the latest case of a facility selling grain without a state-required license.

South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen will pay a $25,000 penalty as part of the agreement.

The commission took the action Tuesday. Staff attorney Kristen Edwards said the co-op could have faced much more in civil fines. Aberdeen lawyer Julie Dvorak represented the co-op.

“The settlement agreement acknowledges the large dollar amount of grain sales and the fact that the purchases made without a license occurred over a number of years, but it also acknowledges how dedicated Miss Dvorak was to working with us to quickly come into compliance, as well as the fact that no one has gone unpaid,” Edwards told commissioners.

Edwards added, “We greatly appreciate Miss Dvorak’s hard work and the fact that the day she came on board, they began working to get licensed and they reached out to us and communicated with us. We obviously opened the docket asking for the max fine, which would have been seventy-thousand dollars, and we come to you now with a different tone, which reflects the working relationship we established, which we look forward to in the future for years to come.”

Cody Chambliss, who oversees grain warehouse regulation for the commission, said the co-op currently is licensed and bonded.

Said Dvorak, “We appreciate the opportunity to be heard and appreciate the relationship we’ve had with the PUC staff in coming to — in getting licensed and then reaching this settlement agreement.”

Commissioner Gary Hanson called for acceptance of the settlement. “I think everything that needs to be said has been said, but I appreciate the staff working with the Hutterian community in regards to this, because this does appear that it was not an intentional act, and I almost felt like it might be a little bit too much of a penalty, but I respect the fact that it was agreed to by all of the parties.”

Commission chair Chris Nelson commended staff for finding it. “You’re all out there doing your inspections, doing your job, finding things that aren’t the way they should be. And then (I) appreciate both sides working together, and I know it might have been a little rough at the beginning but ultimately understanding that licensure was in fact required by state law, and then coming together with this agreement that we can hopefully approve today and put this issue behind us and go out there and get soybeans harvested and processed in South Dakota, which is all a great thing,” he said.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said it was “relevant at this time of year to remind our producers they need to make sure they’re working with a licensed grain buyer when they’re selling their product.” She added that she appreciated the settlement, which she called “unique but very much appropriate when you have a high dollar amount.”

Fiegen noted that the commission on August 30 gave the Hutterian co-op a waiver until July 1, 2023, from an administrative rule that requires applicants for Class A grain-buying licenses to provide independent reviewed or audited financial statements to the PUC. Dvorak had wanted a permanent exemption, but Nelson saw 10 months as a period of transition.

“So we will look forward to them coming up to speed,” Fiegen told Dvorak on Tuesday.