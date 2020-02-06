Hunters, anglers and trappers could face new habitat fee in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Senate wants to charge most people more if they hunt, fish or trap in South Dakota.

Senators voted 28-4 Wednesday to require a habitat stamp for nearly any one who buys a license in South Dakota.

Most South Dakota residents would be charged $10 per year. Most non-residents would be charged $25.

There would be exemptions for youths under age 18, landowners and one-day licenses.

SB 75 now goes to the House of Representatives for a second committee hearing.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator V.J. Smith, said he’s been carrying guns for a half-century and has seen pheasant hunting become a “sport of kings,” as landowners have increasingly switched to paid commercial operations, while average people find fewer acres available for free.

He said South Dakota last year had the fewest licensed resident hunters since 1938.

“We’ve been hemorrhaging hunters for a long time,” said Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, in support of the bill.

Stamps sold with fishing licenses would go for restoring water habitat, while stamps sold with hunting licenses would go for restoring land habitat, Smith said, and stamps sold with combination licenses would be split between the two.

One stamp per person would cover multiple licenses.

“There’s a lot of worry by some in this body that we’ll purchase land. No,” he said.

There are 80 state-owned dams needing repair and 720 public game-production areas that could use plots for food and pollinators, according to Smith.

“This is small but this is something,” he said.

Sales were down for most types of at-large licenses in 2019.