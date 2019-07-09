Breaking News
Crews battle fire in Colton

Hundreds more deer hunters got their first-choice licenses in South Dakota this year

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Changes Proposed For Deer Hunting Licenses

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The changes made by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission this year for the firearms deer-hunting seasons produced their desired effects.

Data released Monday showed that 33,260 residents received their first-choice licenses in the 2019 drawings. That’s a 2.4 percent increase from 2018.

Among nonresidents, there were 2,216 who received their first-choice licenses, down less than 1 percent.

The commission rolled all of the six main firearms seasons for deer — Black Hills, East River, West River, Custer State Park, refuge and muzzleloader — into a single drawing and allowed hunters to apply for up to two first-choices in separate seasons.

Previously the department allowed hunters to apply for a license for each of the six seasons. That meant a hunter with a great streak of luck could draw a license in each season.

The commission originally approved a new system of letting a hunter apply for one first-choice license. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee wouldn’t accept it. The commission on its second try approved the two first-choices approach.

Here are the numbers for residents:

There were 52,980 unique applicants this year, down about 1 percent from 53,490 last year.

Hunters who succeeded in receiving their first choices of licenses totaled 33,260 this year, up from 32,482 last year.

Hunters who didn’t get their first-choice licenses this year numbered 14,238, down 13 percent from last year’s 16,391.

Hunters who applied for two first-choice licenses this year totaled 18,767, up nearly 2.4 percent from last year’s 18,332.

Fewer hunters received two first-choices licenses this year. There were 3,765 in 2019, down nearly 7.4 percent from 4,065 in 2018.

The numbers for nonresidents showed:

2,216 hunters received a first-draw license this year, down from 2,227 last year.

915 nonresidents applied for two first-choice licenses this year, up nearly 40 percent from 680 last year.

There were 26 nonresidents who received two first-choice licenses, up from 17 in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss