PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A project that plans to make jet fuel and gasoline from corn residue could get one of the largest rebates of state sales and use taxes in South Dakota history.

The South Dakota Board of Economic Development on Tuesday approved a reinvestment payment of $12,294,059 to Gevo Net-Zero 1.

The board limited the amount to no more than 65% of the state sales and use taxes paid on eligible project costs.

The Legislature created the reinvestment payment program in 2013.

The company held a ground-breaking at the project’s Lake Preston site on September 15 that Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden attended, along with the governor’s husband, Bryon Noem.

Rhoden that day called the project “the largest economic investment in South Dakota history.”

Governor Kristi Noem called in her 2019 State of the State address to find “the next big thing” in economic development to South Dakota, similar to what Governor Bill Janklow did with financial services four decades earlier.

Gevo says there will be approximately 1,000 jobs during the construction phase of the Lake Preston facility and 90 full-time jobs when complete.

Company official Andy Carlson was scheduled to participate Tuesday in the South Dakota Biotech Summit at Brookings.