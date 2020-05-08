How do conditions for nurses in South Dakota compare with those in neighboring states?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Depending what’s being measured, nurses in South Dakota either are a little worse off or a little better off than nurses in states next door.

That’s according to results of a national report from Wallet Hub. It looked at 22 categories, such as salary adjusted for cost of living, and nurses per 1,000 residents.

National Nurses Week started May 6. The South Dakota Board of Nursing currently licenses some 23,000 nurses, including 18,537 R.N.s and 2,597 LPNs, according to its executive director, Linda Young.

How does South Dakota compare with neighboring states for nurses’ working conditions? Here are some of the categories Wallet Hub looked at:

For monthly average starting salary, South Dakota ranked 33rd, better than North Dakota and Nebraska, but below Minnesota, Iowa, Wyoming or Montana. For average annual salary, South Dakota stood 43rd, lowest in the seven-state region.

For share of licensed nurses who weren’t working in the profession, South Dakota ranked fifth at 13.7 percent. That was lower than any neighboring state.

As for nursing-job openings per capita, South Dakota ranked 12th, and was second-highest in the region, with only North Dakota having more.

Nationally, the report ranked South Dakota 28th. Minnesota was 4th, Wyoming 6th, Montana 7th, Iowa 12th, North Dakota 17th and Nebraska 31st.

Among the 50 states, Oregon was 1st and Washington 2nd, while Louisiana was 49th and New York 50th.