PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two chambers of South Dakota’s Legislature and the governor were still deep in a dispute Thursday morning — the last day of the 2022 session’s main run — over how state government’s budget should be assembled.

Meanwhile, the underlying root of that dispute, the COVID-19 pandemic that has directly caused more than 2,500 deaths in South Dakota, has also brought several billions of dollars in federal relief funds to state government during the past two years.

Here’s a snapshot of several decisions the Legislature has made in the 2022 session about where some of that money will go.

SB 62 sends $600 million to the state Board of Water and Natural Resources for the purpose of providing grants for eligible water, wastewater, stormwater, and nonpoint source projects.

SB 50 sends $50 million to the state Bureau of Administration for the purpose of providing funding for eligible water, wastewater, and stormwater projects within state government.

HB 1033 sends $50 million to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, along with $150 million of state general funds, for subsidizing housing infrastructure.