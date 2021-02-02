House wants governor to keep appointing replacements to S.D. legislative vacancies

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem 2, Drew Dennert 0.

The Republican governor, for the second time in three years, outflanked the Republican representative Tuesday on the question of whether the governor should have the power to appoint replacements to vacancies in the South Dakota Legislature.

The House turned down, 46 to 23, the Aberdeen lawmaker’s plan to ask voters to change the state constitution and take away the governor’s authority. Dennert wanted voters to instead put the Legislature in charge of coming up with its own system. He said HJR 5002 offered a better process.

“It’s not that the system we have now is wrong,” Dennert said. “There are a lots of things we can do to fix this, if it’s passed.”

But Representative Will Mortenson, a Pierre Republican, said he initially thought it was a good idea and then took a half-step back and thought some more. “Is our current system broken?” Mortenson asked. He urged the rest of the House to be careful. “I think it’s working just fine.”

Representative Mark Willadsen, a Sioux Falls Republican, said he also found Dennert’s implicit message that the system was broken “quite troubling” because there wasn’t a solution offered too.

Representative Phil Jensen, a Rapid City Republican who’s one of the resolution’s co-sponsors, asked whether the executive branch should pick people to serve in the legislative branch.

But another co-sponsor, Republican Representative Charlie Hoffman of Eureka, said he sat down with the governor’s chief of staff during the committee hearing Monday and listened to the reasons from Tony Venhuizen why the resolution was a bad idea. One was the possibility that the governor could veto whatever replacement plan the Legislature passed.

“I’m thinking, we may be pulling the cart before the horse on this bill,” Hoffman said.

Yet another co-sponsor, Representative Tom Pischke, a Dell Rapids Republican, said simply, “I’m a separation of powers guy,” a reference to keeping the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government distinct.

Dennert said a somewhat similar proposal made it out of the House two years ago and failed on a tight vote in the Senate. “If not now, when?” he asked.

He faced a tough crowd. Among the current 105 lawmakers, 15 received legislative appointments from governors at some point in their political careers.

The seven representatives are: David Anderson, R-Hudson. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford. Marty Overweg, R-New Holland. Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain. Lynn Schneider, R-Huron. Marli Wiese, R-Madison.

Only Wiese voted for the resolution Tuesday.

The eight senators are: Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford. Margaret Sutton, R-Sioux Falls.