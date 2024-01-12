PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s now up to the South Dakota Senate to decide whether the sales-tax reduction that state lawmakers passed last year extends beyond 2027.

The South Dakota House of Representatives delivered on its promise to make the 4.2% rate permanent, voting 54-12 on Friday afternoon for HB1001.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The legislation from Republican Rep. Chris Karr would remove the June 30, 2027, sunset clause.

Otherwise, the rate returns to 4.5% starting on July 1, 2027.

The bill’s lead sponsor in the Senate is Republican Julie Frye-Mueller. She was disciplined last year by the Senate and doesn’t have committee assignments this year.

The only co-sponsor on the Senate side so far is Republican David Johnson. There are 34 senators.

By comparison, the bill has 33 of the 69 House members on its sponsor list.

None of that suggests much interest in the Senate for removing the sunset, at least not this year.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem however supports the bill.

Lawmakers adopted Karr’s 4.2% bill last year, with the sunset clause, rather than the governor’s reelection promise to eliminate the sales tax on most grocery items.