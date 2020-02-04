House votes to change South Dakota’s four technical institutes to technical colleges

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state House of Representatives wants public technical institutes in South Dakota to be called technical colleges instead.

The vote was 41-25 Tuesday. HB 1083 now moves to the Senate for a second committee hearing.

The state Board of Technical Education seeks the change. “This is not a shift of their mission,” said Representative Hugh Bartels, a Watertown Republican who is the bill’s prime sponsor.

Bartels said 48 other states call their two-year campuses “colleges” and referring to them as institutes was “antiquated.”

“This is basically a marketing bill,” Bartels said.

Representative Larry Zikmund, a Sioux Falls Republican, said he was state director of vocational education in 1989, when the Legislature changed the names of the campuses at Sioux Falls, Watertown, Mitchell and Rapid City to technical institutes. They had been vocational schools since 1963. The local school districts oversee their operations.

Approximately one dozen House members traded arguments. Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, said enrollment has been growing at the techs while the state Board of Regents struggled to hold students at the eight campuses in the public universities system.

“There’s something that concerns me about changing something that’s really working well,” Karr said.

The legislation also would drop the word “postsecondary.” No one argued about that change.