House supports telecom changes to better protect residential customers in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state House of Representatives approved two bills Wednesday that could substantially affect telecommunication practices in South Dakota.

House members voted 62-0 for HB 1131 that would broaden restrictions on telemarketers, including a requirement they provide their authentic names and numbers when sending text messages to residential customers.

They also voted 53-9 for HB 1129 that would allow law enforcement to ask cellular services for locations of emergency calls without having to get warrants.

The bills now head to the Senate for further consideration.

Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, is prime sponsor of what he described as the ‘truth in caller ID’ bill.

Diedrich said telemarketers often use “bogus” caller IDs for their scams. “You can’t tell who it really is,” he said. “They’re nuisances, but they’re more than nuisances.”

The legislation also would give the South Dakota attorney general the authority to investigate and prosecute these cases.  

Representative Dayle Hammock, a Spearfish Republican, is prime sponsor of the emergency-locations bill. Hammock said the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association sought the bill and said law enforcement is “solidly behind this.”

