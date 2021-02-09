House speaker wants to eliminate partisan balance from South Dakota GFP Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor could appoint anyone to a seat on the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission regardless of political party affiliation under a proposal that cleared its first legislative test Tuesday.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously recommended HB 1115 from Representative Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican. The House speaker wants to remove the words Republican and Democrat from state laws governing the commission’s membership.

Currently, the governor is required to appoint no more than four members of the same party to the eight-member commission. There’s also a requirement that the governor preserve a rotation of terms between a Republican and a Democrat.

The proposal wouldn’t alter the requirement that at least four members be farmers.

“The Game, Fish and Parks Commission is not political. I do not know why we’ve brought politics into this commission. That’s beyond me. Landowner-nonlandowner, I get it. Democrat-Republican, I don’t get it at all,” Gosch said.

Doug Abraham, representing the South Dakota Landowner and Outfitter Alliance, said the difficulty now is that people under consideration for the commission must be asked their political affiliations.

“We shouldn’t have to ask those questions. We should want for our citizens, for our sportspeople, for our landowners, the best possible candidates regardless of what their affiliation is,” Abraham said.

Matt McCaulley, speaking for the South Dakota Upland Outfitters Association, called for the changes. The lawyer is a Republican former legislator whose many legal and lobbying contracts have included Republican Governor Kristi Noem. His law firm also represents the governor’s side in the Amendment A marijuana court case. A former member of the firm, Tony Venhuizen, is Noem’s chief of staff.

“We should be focusing on the three Rs that the G-F-P Commission has been doing — recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters, getting people to explore the great outdoors here in South Dakota, get outside and take advantage of our wildlife, our natural resources, parks and lakes,” McCaulley said.

Opposition came from the Izaak Walton League’s South Dakota division and the South Dakota Wildlife Federation.

“If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Our current commission and the people that have served on that commission over the years have done just an absolutely outstanding amount of work,” said Izaak Walton’s Paul Lepisto. “We feel the commission is the bridge between the state’s hunters, fishers and recreationists and the department, and that’s an important bridge.”

Abraham said his group doesn’t have any criticism of the commission.

Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Parade Democrat, asked whether the governor was having trouble finding competent people to fill the four Democratic positions. Abraham said asking the question about party affiliation makes for uncomfortable situations.

“It becomes really kind of adversarial with some individuals and puts them in a position where the response is, ‘Why does that matter?’ And frankly, I agree with them when they say that — why does that matter?” Abraham said.

Representative Roger Chase, a Huron Republican, said eliminating the partisan references would open the door to those who aren’t Republican or Democrat. “The fastest-growing voting bloc in South Dakota is independent. Would this bill allow for an independent-registered voter to serve?” he asked.

Abraham said yes. “I think that’s the really important part of this bill is that it just strips out political affiliation — now we have eight South Dakotans — that will be the first requirement.”

The bill heads to the House floor. Currently, the governor has two Democratic vacancies on the commission that expired in January but haven’t been filled, including Gary Jensen of Rapid City, who was chairman last year.