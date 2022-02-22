PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation meant to encourage more in-home daycare in South Dakota by offering property-tax reductions failed Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

The House voted 44-23 against HB 1222 brought by Representative Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton. He argued that allowing a 2% reduction per child, up to 20%, wouldn’t lead to a big tax shift, because widespread economic growth would result.

Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wasn’t convinced. “I heard from my (county) treasurer and she is urging me to vote no,” Fitzgerald said.

Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said it would be “the wrong policy choice.” Howard said lawmakers should look for ways to encourage one of the parents to stay home.

Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said this would disrupt South Dakota’s property-tax system.

“Every single time it’s a sympathetic case,” Mortenson said. “But at some point the dollars are going to get passed on to other taxpayers.”

House Democrat leader Jamie Smith, of Sioux Falls, defended the proposal. He said it would be nice if families could afford to have a parent stay home.

“Not everybody has that luxury. And not everybody has a grandpa and grandma that live nearby,” Smith said.