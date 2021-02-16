House seeks to ban kratom sales to under-21

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State representatives decided Tuesday that kratom shouldn’t be sold or distributed to people younger than age 21 in South Dakota.

The 62-6 vote by the House sends HB 1262 across the Capitol for senators to now consider.

Representative Carl Perry, an Aberdeen Republican, sponsored the legislation. He explained that kratom — pronounced KRAY-tom — is a powder from southeast Asian trees related to the coffee plant that can be smoked, brewed in tea or consumed in capsules.

He said kratom wasn’t legal in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia, with the federal Food and Drug Administration trying to prohibit it nationwide.

“My message is not to ban kratom but to control the sale to youth by having the age the same as liquor, tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21 in South Dakota,” Perry said. He added, “This protects our youth, it’s good for our public safety, this is a step in the right direction.”

No one else spoke on the bill. Perry said it wasn’t meant to divide Republicans and Democrats.

“This is a bill that’s about protecting our youth, and that’s what we should be doing, is taking care of the people we serve and our constituents who sometimes do things they shouldn’t be doing, and this will help them do the right thing,” he said.