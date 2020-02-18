Breaking News
Great Plains Zoo President & CEO leaves for “other opportunities”

House says South Dakota counties can charge up to $25 for ‘mailed-in’ vehicle titles

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO money 100 dollar bills

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — House members decided Tuesday to let county governments charge up to $25 to register vehicle titles in South Dakota that arrive by mail.

The vote was 66-4 in favor. HB 1079 now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

County commissions would decide whether to charge it and how much. The cap is $25.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Tim Goodwin, said the bill is an attempt to solve an overload in some counties.

“Pennington County is hit the hardest probably, because it doesn’t have a wheel tax,” the Rapid City Republican said.

Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler shuts down the office phones two hours each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so her staff can handle Pennington County citizens waiting in line, according to Goodwin.

Representative Ray Ring, a Vermillion Democrat, asked whether Goodwin’s bill would violate the Interstate Commerce Clause.

Goodwin said he didn’t know.

Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, answered that it wouldn’t because it doesn’t affect travel across state lines.

Representative Julie Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican, said the fee would help to cover county wages.

“They’re not making money on it,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss