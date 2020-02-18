House says South Dakota counties can charge up to $25 for ‘mailed-in’ vehicle titles

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — House members decided Tuesday to let county governments charge up to $25 to register vehicle titles in South Dakota that arrive by mail.

The vote was 66-4 in favor. HB 1079 now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

County commissions would decide whether to charge it and how much. The cap is $25.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Tim Goodwin, said the bill is an attempt to solve an overload in some counties.

“Pennington County is hit the hardest probably, because it doesn’t have a wheel tax,” the Rapid City Republican said.

Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler shuts down the office phones two hours each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. so her staff can handle Pennington County citizens waiting in line, according to Goodwin.

Representative Ray Ring, a Vermillion Democrat, asked whether Goodwin’s bill would violate the Interstate Commerce Clause.

Goodwin said he didn’t know.

Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, answered that it wouldn’t because it doesn’t affect travel across state lines.

Representative Julie Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican, said the fee would help to cover county wages.

“They’re not making money on it,” she said.