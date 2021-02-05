House revives bill that could take away ag-land classification for some of smallest producers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after he fell just short, a state lawmaker brought back to life Friday a bill that would change criteria for classifying land as agricultural for tax purposes

Representative Kirk Chaffee significantly removed several key parts of HB 1085 but kept one: Land wouldn’t be eligible to be ag property if it’s been platted for a subdivision with three or more lots.

“Quite a bit of adjustment has been made to it,” the Whitewood Republican said.

House members agreed, passing the latest version 41-27 and sending it to the Senate. A more stringent version had failed Thursday 34-35.

The slimmer one still didn’t please Representative Scott Odenbach. The Spearfish Republican said most of the properties in the Black Hills used by small producers are platted. “It doesn’t really fix the problem,” Odenbach said.

Chaffee said he didn’t know how many properties would be affected. Odenbach tried to remove the platting language but failed 32-36.