PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that its backers say protects fairness in women’s sports will be heading down to Governor Kristi Noem in the next few days for her final approval. It was one of two school-related bills the state House of Representatives passed Tuesday that are based on a person’s biological sex at birth.

Representatives voted 50-17 for SB 46, requiring South Dakota schools and state-governed universities to designate sporting teams and activities as male, female or coed. The proposal, which came from the governor, restricts participation on female teams and events to people who were biologically female at birth.

Senators voted for it 26-7. Noem told reporters last week she planned to sign it into law if there weren’t any objectionable amendments. That possibility was removed Tuesday, when Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, asked the House to set aside an amendment she had offered last week.

There was no further discussion Tuesday after her amendment was tabled. Last year, Noem vetoed a somewhat similar bill from Milstead, throwing the House into a wild final round that ended with the bill dead. Milstead pre-filed another female-sports bill this year, but it was never assigned to a committee for a hearing.

The House also gave narrower approval Tuesday to HB 1005 that requires public school administrators in South Dakota to designate any multi-occupancy shower room, changing room or rest room located in a public school for use exclusively by members of the same sex. The 38-29 vote sent it to the Senate for further action.

Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, said he didn’t plan to offer the bill this year. Deutsch said he got “dozens and dozens and dozens” of phone calls from the Vermillion school district, after the local board adopted a policy allowing transgender boys and girls into each other’s bathrooms. “This is not about transgender children. This is about privacy, that we respect each other,” he said.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, amended the bill to hold individual school districts harmless. “Simple as that,” he said.

During the debate, Representative Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, said she will have people angry at her no matter how she voted, because Vermillion school district is in her legislative district. Then she announced she would vote no. “This issue started locally, and I believe that’s where it needs to stay,” Davis said.

Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, served on the local school board 22 years and said school boards have been quietly taking care of this issue. “Let’s vote this bill down until we need it,” Stevens said.

Representative Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, who is a lawyer, said he has represented transgender people. He said respecting discretion and privacy were “the essence” of the legislation, which he supports. “No one is trying to pit people against one another,” Haugaard said. “This bill is not about punishing somebody.”