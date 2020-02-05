House panel wants higher bonds for some oil and gas wells in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Bond amounts for some oil and gas wells would increase in South Dakota under a proposal heard Tuesday by a panel of the Legislature.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee endorsed HB 1025 on a 10-1 vote.

It calls for an operator to post a plugging and performance bond of $50,000 per well or $100,000 to cover an unlimited number of wells statewide.

The new approach would replace part of the current system, which has two sets of bonds.

For wells 5,500 feet deep or less, the bond amount curently is $10,000 per well or $30,000 for an unlimited number.

For wells deeper than 5,500 feet, the bond amount currently is $50,000 per well or $100,000 for an unlimited number.

A new provision also would give the state Board of Minerals and Environment the authority to require an additional bond of $20,000 as a supplement if a well hadn’t been used for more than six months.

Some lawmakers questioned the wisdom of trying to get more money from a company after a well was no longer producing.

The committee also endorsed a second bill, HB 1026, that would allow state government to use any forfeited oil and gas bonds on other environmental cleanup and remediation of lands. The vote was 11-0.

The House of Representatives could debate both bills Wednesday. House approval would send them to the Senate for further action.

The moves came after Governor Kristi Noem appointed Hunter Roberts to succeed Steve Pirner as state secretary of environment and natural resources July 30.

Noem then announced in December she wanted legislative support for plugging 40 gas wells that a private company, Spyglass Cedar Creek, essentially abandoned in southern Harding County.

State Department of Environment and Natural Resources officials have estimated the cleanup would cost about $877,000.

Noem’s plan calls for using a $130,000 bond from an uncompleted oil well near Wasta and a $30,000 bond that Spyglass Cedar Creek posted for its gas wells.

The third leg is SB 17. The governor asked lawmakers for up to $727,700. That amount represents the remaining balance for the cleanup.