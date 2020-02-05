House panel sets aside an attempt at a South Dakota Commission on Indian Affairs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Saying they didn’t want to presume tribal governments would accept it, but knowing Governor Kristi Noem’s administration is currently against it, some of the Legislature’s top Republicans and Democrats decided Wednesday to hang onto a proposal for a South Dakota Commission on Indian Affairs.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 9-4 to table, rather than kill, HB 1132. The tabling motion, from House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, means it could be brought back later, or get changed to some different measure affecting Native Americans, or be simply left for dead.

Representative Shawn Bordeaux, a Mission Democrat and Rosebud Sioux tribal member, sponsored it.

His proposal calls for the nine tribal governments with land inside South Dakota to each choose a person to represent them and pay each person’s expenses. The state secretary of tribal relations, currently Dave Flute, the former chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe, would also have a vote. The Urban Indian Health system would have a non-voting member.

The commission would meet quarterly. The legislation says the group would:

Compile information relating to services available to American Indians.

Develop and sponsor programs to inform American Indians, in cooperation with American Indian groups and organizations.

Communicate the needs and priorities of American Indians to the public and private agencies.

Assess programs of state agencies serving American Indians and make recommendations for improvement.

Report annually to the governor and the Legislature on “matters of concern” to American Indians of South Dakota and “recommend appropriate action.”

Bordeaux said 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of then-Governor George S. Mickelson proclaiming a year of reconciliation between Indians and non-Indians in South Dakota. Mickelson’s decision coincided with the 100th anniversary of what’s come to be commonly known as the Wounded Knee massacre.

“My favorite bill, actually,” Bordeaux said said about his proposal for the new commission. He said tribes in South Dakota battle many problems and suffer very high unemployment. “We need the state as a partner.”

Tribal Relations department ‘respectfully opposes’ bill

Secretary Flute sent senior policy analyst Alli Moran to represent the state Department of Tribal Relations at the hearing.

“We respectfully oppose this bill at this time,” Moran said.

She said it would establish another intergovernmental agency and would duplicate the duties and services of the department.

“It would add another level of bureaucracy within state government, and this is something that tribes do not like. They do not like multiple levels of government or multiple Indian agencies. Tribal chairmen and other tribal elected leaders are their own best advocates for their needs,” she said.

Organizations such as the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association and the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board already perform what the commission would be doing, according to Moran.

She added that the annual State of the Tribes address was a way to report each year to the governor and the Legislature. The department would incur some costs because of the secretary’s membership on the commission, and the secretary has proposed monthly conference calls with tribes as a step in improving communications, she said.

Ross Garelick Bell, a lobbyist for the Crow Creek Sioux and Yankton Sioux, said the two tribal governments supported setting up the commission.

Representative Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican who presides over the chamber as House speaker, said he could see why the commission would be beneficial:

“I think the hesitation might be that it’s telling the tribes they need to be part of this. And I’m thinking, if all the tribes came forward and said, in whatever form or fashion — there’s two or three tribes represented here today – if they would all come forward and say we do want this, we will submit to this, I think that would get it over the top. And I think there’s benefit to it.”

Haugaard said he has been planning to send a letter to the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association suggesting the group have meetings with legislators.

“I think this idea of a quarterly meeting is a great idea, and that way it can keep the ball rolling, so we don’t end up in November, December having our meetings where we’re not ready to get anything to put forward,” Haugaard said.

He said it would be worth pursuing even informally to get all the tribes on board with it. “I do think it’s a great idea. I think it’s a way to pool information and try to get it moved up into a bill and try to get the state to finish some of the tasks that we have,” Haugaard added.

Representative Kent Peterson, a Salem Republican, asked whether a law was necessary. “Is this something that could be done right now?” He asked why there isn’t a South Dakota tribal chairmen’s association.

“What happens if we pass it and nothing happens? You know, is that a danger as well too?” Peterson said. “What I’m thinking is maybe we look in our (legislative) state-tribal relations committee and look at making some changes to that. We say, that needs to meet quarterly, and change the structure of that committee a little bit, ‘cuz I think what we’re talking about here is communication.

“And I think the breakdown in communication that happens at times is pretty detrimental, and that’s where trust gets eroded,” Peterson continued. “And I think we need to find better ways to communicate, but I don’t know that this solves the problem that we’re talking about today.”

‘Speaking for themselves’

Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican, asked why the tribal governments couldn’t already do it and provide a report to the governor.

Bordeaux said the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association was a platform but its 16 tribal governments include some from Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska. Bordeaux said that in his six years as a legislator he hadn’t seen the Great Plains chairmen as an organization working the halls of the South Dakota Capitol.

He said the Rosebud Sioux tribal government was reluctant to pay someone to lobby in Pierre because there already is a paid lobbyist in Washington, D.C. where the tribe gets “the lion’s share of their money.” He said other states know how to work with tribal governments, such as in Oklahoma, where he said the entire state was claimed as an Indian reservation to get more money for roads.

“We have some of the largest land-base tribes, some of the neediest, poorest tribes in the nation. If we knew how to foster this relationship, we’d bring in countless dollars,” Bordeaux said. He recalled how tens of millions of dollars in additional federal aid flowed to the Rosebud reservation during Barack Obama’s presidency through the American Relief and Recovery Act. He said there was more on the table, but the tribal government didn’t have the positions to pursue it. He said more federal aid could work to the advantage of South Dakota.

Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, asked how the commission would function if state law already authorized the state department to do what Bordeaux would have the commission do.

“I think it’s the same work, but I think the job is too big for one individual,” Bordeaux replied. He said the decision by tribal governments to hold an independent event in Fort Pierre on the day of the State of the Tribes speech to the Legislature this year reflected tribal views of Secretary Flute.

The legislative speech originally was to be delivered by Flute but legislative leaders eventually replaced him with Crow Creek chairman Lester Thompson, Jr.

“The tribes wanted to be the one to articulate what they feel, not what his (Flute’s) office feels. And so that’s the big difference right there is to say, They’re speaking for themselves, they’re saying here’s what the priorities are,” Bordeaux said.

Diedrich asked why the commission is needed. Replied Bordeaux: “It’s not working, for some reason. And I think there’s evidence with what we’ve seen in the last year. I mean, there’s been a lot of chaos in dealing with the tribes at a time when it’s critical for us. If we have this (Keystone XL oil) pipeline starting in August, and we have man camps (for construction workers) that people are worried about – I have seven daughters myself, I’m a little concerned about what happens when this pipeline crosses on the west side of Winner.

“I mean that’s going right through my community there – so I would like think it would be an easy road to say, Hey, let’s pick up the phone and call Secretary Flute, and all of our problems would be listed and dealt with, but we just haven’t had that trust. The tribes frankly don’t really trust the state, and they want their own person at the table, and you’d think that for us here, for the good governor to pick a chairman – I was so happy that she chose the former tribal chairman – who better? Who knows those issues best than a former tribal chairman?

“And yet the tribes (are) reluctant to work with him, seemingly, and there’s all this kind of chaos, because we can’t seem to have this dialogue between us.”

‘Miscommunications’

Bordeaux said some of the problem was that the Rosebud tribal government hasn’t received some things that were promised, and some came from SB 189 and SB 190 – the pipeline bills – from the 2019 legislative session that tribal governments opposed, and some from the way the state tribal address was handled this year.

“There’s a lot of little things that are eating at this relationship. I think solving the problem would be asking them to bring their own people to the table, and it takes the secretary off the hook, and he can sit back and just start documenting the issues and try to delegate who could help deal with those. I wish I knew why it’s not effective,” Bordeaux said.

Diedrich recognized Flute for his “hard work” as tribal relations secretary. Diedrich said there couldn’t be a better person in the position and added that he — Diedrich — was “very sensitive” to telling tribal governments they need to do something, unless they were committed to doing it.

“I would be more comfortable with this if we had tribal council resolutions from the tribes saying, ‘We want to have this commission, we commit to participate in this commission, we commit to respect this commission and the processes that it is designed to create,’” Diedrich said.

He continued, “And so I have a little reluctance to tell them that’s what they’ll do. I would rather have the tribes tell us that’s what they want to do, because there are so many of our communications, a lot of issues, (that) are misunderstandings between our government to government relationships (that) come from miscommunications.

“I wouldn’t want this to fall into that category, because I do agree that to provide the collection of any information and to be able to put it into accessible and understandable and analyzable information in a non-political and hopefully a non-emotional but a problem-solving format, I think that would be good for all the citizens of the state of South Dakota,” Diedrich continued. “Right now I’m reluctant to pass something that tells tribes that they need to participate in this commission that we’re creating for the state. I’d rather have the tribes and the state all get together and say, collectively, we resolve to do this, let’s take it to the Legislature and have them set it up.”

Bordeaux was given the chance to speak again after Moran delivered the department’s perspective.

“I guess having sat here six years (his time as a legislator), I haven’t really seen a whole lot come out of the relationship that exists,” Bordeaux said, adding that “none” of the current state-tribal agreements have resulted from the current secretary.

“And I think if we had an Indian Affairs Commission, we would have a lot of different agreements. I think we’d have a lot of different activity. From working together with the Highway Patrol, I think we already have some good examples of our law enforcement.

“I think we have some issues with DSS (state Department of Social Services) that need to be resolved. And I think we’re gonna see a lot more problems be loaded on the secretary. So I look forward to watching this closely.”

Bordeaux continued, “But we have to do more with what we have, and if the idea is the Great Plain Tribal Chairmen’s Association, let’s get ‘em in the (Capitol) building. I don’t think many of us even know what those chairmen look like – seriously. And so, if we’re going to be representative of the body that South Dakota needs, then we really have to kind of consider those nine sovereign nations and how are they represented in here, because they’re dual citizens, they’re citizens of South Dakota and they’re citizens of their own little country.

“So I appreciate the good work that’s happened here today, and my hope is when this (Keystone XL oil) pipeline comes on we’re not scrambling and we’re all pointing the fingers at Secretary Flute saying, ‘You’re not doing enough,’ because frankly he doesn’t have the staff to take care of all the issues that we have dealing with nine sovereign entities that have some conditions much like third-world countries.

“The folks in my community and Pine Ridge, the men live to 48 years old – I’m already beyond that. So I’m aware of the issues – is this body aware of the issues? Do we represent the good folks from the tribal communities? I don’t think we do. I don’t think we do a good enough job.

“But I appreciate that maybe we need more time. It would have been a good idea to have those resolutions from the tribes, but I don’t think it would have helped, I think somebody would have told you to find another way not to vote for this. And this is just kind of unfortunately what I believe after having six years of spent time in this room.”