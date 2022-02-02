PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Future graduates from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law won’t get to use their diplomas to bypass taking the state bar exam that helps determine whether a person becomes licensed to practice law in South Dakota.

The House State Affairs Committee made the decision Wednesday, voting 8-4 to kill an attempt to restore what’s known as the diploma privilege to South Dakota law.

South Dakota let USD law graduates claim diploma privilege from 1903 to 1983.

Representative Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, sponsored the legislation to bring it back. She and others told the committee the bar exam has been difficult for some students.

“This current bar exam has contributed to young people leaving the state,” she said.

Her husband, Lawrence County state’s attorney John Fitzgerald, described opponents of the proposal as “disingenuous.” He cited recent data comparing USD graduates and those who passed the bar exam. Those numbers seemed to suggest a weak passage rate: 2019 — 33 of 51; 2020 — 27 of 57; and 2021 — 33 of 60.

“It’s not a valid test of lawyer skills,” he argued. “It assesses who is the best at answering multiple-choice questions.”

Another supporter of restoring diploma privilege was Roger Baron. The retired USD law school faculty member said the exam has essay questions and a day of 200 multiple-choice questions, broken into 100 in the morning and 100 in the afternoon. Students who are slow, methodical readers sometimes don’t have time to finish the multiple-choice portion, Baron said.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen was the first opponent to testify. “This is fundamentally an issue the Supreme Court should take up and not the Legislature,” he said.

The chief justice said 17 people had failed South Dakota’s exam since 2013. People can take the exam three times, he said, and the court has been liberal in allowing more tries.

“We’re talking about a very few,” Jensen said. “This is not an issue that is impacting the practice of law in South Dakota.”

Law school dean Neil Fulton said a national effort is underway to reform bar exams.

Jensen said the Supreme Court has twice dealt with issues related to the bar exam in the past few years. Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, asked the chief justice why the Supreme Court hasn’t done more. Jensen said no one has brought a clear plan to the court.

“I’m open to considering other thoughts and suggestions. I’m open to putting together a group to study that,” Jensen said.

Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, was the only lawyer on the committee. “The bar exam is brutal. It is a brutal test,” he said, recalling six weeks of studying 10 to 12 hours a day preparing and walking out with no idea whether he’d passed. “It literally is just devastating on your life.”

Hansen said he was grateful that the Fitzgeralds and other proponents had started the conversation. He knew of instances where “really bright people” hadn’t been able to pass the exam. “I do hope the Supreme Court will take a serious look at this,” he said.