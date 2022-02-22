PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Right To Life flexed its political muscle again Tuesday at the state Capitol.

A panel of House lawmakers accepted an amendment the anti-abortion group wants but Governor Kristi Noem’s chief lawyer described as “unfriendly” to the governor’s proposed restrictions against telemedicine abortions.

The full House of Representatives will consider the amended version of HB 1318 on Wednesday.

Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, brought the amendment. He is a past president of South Dakota Right To Life.

The House Health and Human Services Committee endorsed the amended bill 9-2.

Mark Miller, the governor’s legal counsel and acting chief of staff, presented the governor’s legislation.

It would require that a pregnant mother receive doses of abortion medicine on two occasions from physicians in a clinic. Noem is trying to block home administration of the abortion medicine.

Miller said there is a broader purpose. “The issue is making that diagnosis, which is going to happen in person as a matter of good medical practice, unlike what the Biden administration is trying to do with telehealth abortion,” he said.

Right To Life state director Dale Bartscher testified in favor. “The abortion industry has no apparent problem putting women in harm’s way as they recklessly continue to distribute chemical or pharmaceutical pills meant to abort a unique, separate, living human being,” he said.

Jett Jonelis, from ACLU South Dakota, was the only witness to testify as an opponent. The proposed law is patterned after a recent rule from the South Dakota Department of Health. A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the rule. ACLU and Planned Parenthood brought the challenge.

Representative Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, voted against the legislation. “This is the first step of five steps of this bill, and so I think there’s plenty of time to make amendments, and sponsors should work together on making some improvements,” she said.

Representative Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen, supported the bill. “This is not going to deny an abortion. It is going to deny one method,” he said.