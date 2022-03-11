PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Passage of the legislation putting new strings on Republican Governor Kristi Noem ‘s future use of additional federal coronavirus relief marked a victory by some South Dakota House conservatives in their two-year struggle to get more legislative control over the spending.

That bloc in the House includes Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls, who is challenging Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary. Haugaard, in his then-role as House speaker, pushed for Noem to call a special session in fall 2020. He wanted to give the Legislature somewhat of a voice in allocating the federal COVID funds before the governor could earmark all $1.25 billion that Congress had approved in March 2020.

Lawmakers divided into special committees in advance of the October 5, 2020, special session. They came together to adopt a resolution urging the governor to spend the remainder in ways the lawmakers wanted. The resolution was adopted 25-7 in the Senate and 57-13 in the House.

Fast forward to 2022. House Republicans disagreed among themselves whether Noem needed legislative approval before distributing $100 million in COVID grants to daycare providers. The Senate meanwhile unanimously endorsed a resolution saying amounts in the current budget that were endorsed last year by the Joint Committee on Appropriations were valid, regardless of whether they involved new federal COVID funds.

The dispute between the Republican factions came to a head over HB 1335. The eight Republicans who control the House Committee on Appropriations, whose members include Haugaard and is chaired by Representative Chris Karr of Sioux Falls, unanimously endorsed the legislation that sought to require any new spending of COVID aid be reviewed by the Joint Committee on Appropriations. But it failed in the full House 30-39 after a long and often-angry debate on February 16, as Republicans split and the eight Democrats opposed it.

Meanwhile House Republican appropriators were setting aside various lawmakers’ specific funding requests, known as special appropriations. They even temporarily blocked two sought by House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem, for money to construct a biomedical research facility in Sioux Falls and to complete renovations at the National Music Museum in Vermillion.

Another they set aside was a housing-subsidy bill that the governor and Republican senators had endorsed. House Republican appropriators blocked it in committee, then those eight refused to help pass various versions of the package, frustrating Representative Roger Chase, R-Huron, who had headed an interim study that led to it. Eventually the Senate assembled a different arrangement that was able to make it through both chambers — but Noem then opposed.

All of that led up to the House Republican appropriators flexing their budget conservatism one more time. HB 1281 started as a special appropriation seeking money for a NASA project on a South Dakota reservation. The decisive changes came together on the final day of the main run of the 2022 legislative session, when the House-Senate conference committee stripped the NASA wording and inserted the new restrictions on the governor regarding federal coronavirus funds.

The bill’s replacement title sort of says it all: “Clarify the contents of the general appropriations act for fiscal year 2023, pertaining to certain federal moneys and to declare an emergency.” Noem tried to rally against it, even putting out a video statement. Her only support came from a handful of Republicans, as the bill went through the House 52-16 and the Senate 32-2.

The final version calls for seven of her administration’s departments and her Governor’s Office of Economic Development to transfer their federal coronavirus aid into new special categories in the state budget. It allows planned spending from those funds to occur. But new spending, or spending that would change a policy, must be reviewed beforehand by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, with the committee deciding whether to release funds.

It would take effect immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature, or becoming law without her signature, and would apply only to the general appropriations bill for the new budget year that ends on June 30, 2023.

“This is going to provide more transparency,” Representative Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, told House members. She is vice chair for the House appropriators and is challenging Republican incumbent Dusty Johnson for the Republican nomination to South Dakota’s seat in the U.S. House in the June primary. “It was a hard-fought agreement between the two chambers, because there were legitimate concerns about all these federal funds coming into the state and how do we properly exercise our duties to provide that authority to the agencies before they spend those funds. So there was legitimate disagreement, but we came together, we worked out those disagreements.”

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, portrayed HB 1281 as something that must be accepted in order to get the state budget bills passed.

“This is a one-year look to see if there’s a way for the Legislature to be more involved in the appropriations,” he told senators. “We’re down this path, it doesn’t actually — we could all have reasons why we may want it to be on a different path, but this is the one we’re on. It takes a two-thirds vote to be done here today. It does no damage to the republic. It’s an opportunity to see if this is a way for the Legislature to be more engaged in the appropriations process, and I would encourage you to give us that opportunity here today, because it really is the only realistic option that’s on the table today.”

Karr, Haugaard, Howard and the other five House Republican appropriators had achieved a major legislative win. Whether the ranks would hold in the event of a Noem veto, when two-thirds majorities of 47 in the House and 24 in the Senate would be needed to override the veto, isn’t yet known. Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday, March 28, to consider any vetoes.

So far, the governor has issued just one.